Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine L. McCulloch. View Sign Service Information Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 (603)-464-5501 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 View Map Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School Street Hillsboro , NH 03244 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Hillsboro United Methodist Church Henniker St. Hillsboro , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine L. McCulloch of Hillsboro, NH passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side.



Catherine was born to Cyrus R. G. Phelps and Edith Phelps on February 16, 1934 in Henniker, NH. She lived her entire life in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1952. Catherine and her beloved husband Donald, owned and operated Phelps Photo of Hillsboro for many years before retiring together.



Catherine and Donald donated the Manahan-Phelps-McCulloch Historical negatives to the Hillsborough Historical Society. Catherine was also a dedicated member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church where she sang and directed in the Choir for over 25 years. She served on many different committees within the Church organization and was known as the "Queen of the Kitchen".



Catherine loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would spend much of her free time watching the Celtics as a dedicated fan. She enjoyed baking and watching birds. She was predeceased by her husband Donald, of 52 years, and her sister Patricia Newton. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Houghton and her husband Raymond of Hillsboro, NH, her sons, Scott of Hillsboro, NH and Garry and his wife Nina of Hopkinton, NH. She has 9 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Flynn, brother Roger Phelps, step sister Barbara and many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held Friday, November 1st from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School St. in Hillsboro, NH.



A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church on Henniker St. in Hillsboro, NH. A celebration of life will be held at Catherine's house following the funeral.



Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to:



Hillsboro Methodist Church, Hillsboro Rescue Squad or the Concord VNA-Hospice



For more log on to

Catherine L. McCulloch of Hillsboro, NH passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side.Catherine was born to Cyrus R. G. Phelps and Edith Phelps on February 16, 1934 in Henniker, NH. She lived her entire life in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School with the Class of 1952. Catherine and her beloved husband Donald, owned and operated Phelps Photo of Hillsboro for many years before retiring together.Catherine and Donald donated the Manahan-Phelps-McCulloch Historical negatives to the Hillsborough Historical Society. Catherine was also a dedicated member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church where she sang and directed in the Choir for over 25 years. She served on many different committees within the Church organization and was known as the "Queen of the Kitchen".Catherine loved her family unconditionally, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would spend much of her free time watching the Celtics as a dedicated fan. She enjoyed baking and watching birds. She was predeceased by her husband Donald, of 52 years, and her sister Patricia Newton. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Houghton and her husband Raymond of Hillsboro, NH, her sons, Scott of Hillsboro, NH and Garry and his wife Nina of Hopkinton, NH. She has 9 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Beverly Flynn, brother Roger Phelps, step sister Barbara and many nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held Friday, November 1st from 2:00-4:00pm and 6:00-8:00pm at Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home 32 School St. in Hillsboro, NH.A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am at the Hillsboro United Methodist Church on Henniker St. in Hillsboro, NH. A celebration of life will be held at Catherine's house following the funeral.Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to:Hillsboro Methodist Church, Hillsboro Rescue Squad or the Concord VNA-HospiceFor more log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close