Catherine Marie (Jellerson) Raymond, 51, of Weare, NH, passed away peacefully on August 14th after a long, courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends.
She earned her Master's Degree with high honors at Rivier University in Nashua, NH. She worked most of her career at CMC in Manchester, as an RN than an APRN.
She had a passion for travel, adventure, kayaking, and music. She spent her life caring for others and had many close friends. She will be missed.
Cathy was predeceased by her mother Sally and brothers Walter and Larry.
Cathy is survived by her ex-husband Keith; son Derek and his wife Sanita; sisters, Darlene and her husband Brian, and Nancy and her long time partner Ray; nephews Aaron, Patrick, Darryl; great niece Paris; aunt Nancy and husband Alan; along with various cousins.
A gathering will be held on Saturday August 24th from 3-6 pm Cremation Society of New Hampshire, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH.
To view Cathy's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019