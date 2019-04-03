Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy (Gagne) Wyrenbeck. View Sign

Cathy Wyrenbeck (Gagne), 59, peacefully passed away April 1, 2019 from a courageous, short, fight against cancer. She was born May 9, 1959 to Donna (Gagne) Patnaude and William Gagne in Concord, New Hampshire. Cathy was the beloved mother to her two daughters, Amy Palmer and Erica LeClair. She was also a devoted grandmother to her five beautiful grandchildren: Dustina Erwin, Jaysa Merrill, Braden LeClair, Maddox LeClair and Gage LeClair. She is also survived by her cousin, Tina Campbell, who was like a sister. In younger years, she had a career in banking. Cathy had a passion for independence, yard sailing, antiquing, and interior decorating. She loved the fall breeze and spending time with the love of her life, her cat, Mowee. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. Private family services will be held. Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Boscawen

