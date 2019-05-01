Mrs. Cecile V. Lavoie, 88, of Northfield, died at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon on April 25, 2109 following a brief illness.
She was born in Becancour, P.Q., Canada on Nov. 23, 1930 the daughter of Romeo and Lucinda (Gagnon) Robichaud. She was raised in Canada and moved the New Hampshire in 1951.
Cecile resided in Franklin and Punta Gorda, FL before moving to Northfield.
Cecile was employed as a seamstress at Tricnit in Franklin for several years.
"Cecile/"Meme", was loved by all. She was a beautifully fierce woman with many gifts and talents. She was witty, hilarious, fun and a true blessing to be around. She will be greatly missed
She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert L Parenteau who died in 1977 and second husband, Adrien Lavoie who died in 2012.
Her family includes two daughters, Louise Fisher of Gilmanton, and Shirley Valley of Franklin, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 sisters: Alice Bernier of Becancour, PQ, and Lillian Robichaud of Montreal, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by 2 sons: John Parenteau in 2012 and Robert G. Parenteau in 2016.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 9:30 am in St. Paul Church in Franklin. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Cecile may be made to NH Veterans Home, 139 Winter St., Tilton, NH 03276.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Cecile's family. For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on May 1, 2019