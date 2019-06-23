Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cedra Lee Christiansen Davis. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main St Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cedra Lee Christiansen Davis, 35, of Concord, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love after an extremely courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord.



Cedra was born on December 3, 1983 in Manchester, the only child of Cedric and Ellen-Nora "Bunny" (Andrews) Christiansen of Concord.



Cedra was educated in the local schools and was a graduate of Concord High School Class of 2002. She then attended UNH, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 2006 and her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 2007. She was employed by Genesis at Taylor Community in Laconia as an Occupational Therapist for the last six years.



Cedra had a smile that could light up a room. She was soft spoken and kind but her heart was bigger than life. She was a proud mother who enjoyed attending sporting events and school concerts. Any way to support her children, Cedra was first in line. She enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds but country music was her favorite. Gatherings with family and friends were important as well. Cedra was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and friend to many.



She is predeceased by her uncles, John Andrews, Thomas Andrews, Arthur Christiansen and Terry Christiansen and her aunts, Catherine Martin, Karen Andrews, Thalia Christiansen and Kim Erickson.



She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Eliot Davis of Concord; her children, Nicholas (9), Madelaine (7) and Liam (6); uncles, David Andrews of Salem, NH, George Andrews of Salisbury Beach, MA, William Martin of Salem, NH, Roland Christiansen and his wife Monica of Rouses Point, NY, Owen Christiansen and his wife Ginger of Nashua, Kurt Christiansen and his wife Nadia of AZ; aunts, Ellen Andrews of Salem, NH, Sherry Christiansen of CA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at 9:30 A.M. at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St. Concord. Interment will follow at Soucook Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cedra's memory to a trust fund being set up for her children (information to follow), the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Cedra Lee Christiansen Davis, 35, of Concord, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love after an extremely courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord.Cedra was born on December 3, 1983 in Manchester, the only child of Cedric and Ellen-Nora "Bunny" (Andrews) Christiansen of Concord.Cedra was educated in the local schools and was a graduate of Concord High School Class of 2002. She then attended UNH, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 2006 and her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy in 2007. She was employed by Genesis at Taylor Community in Laconia as an Occupational Therapist for the last six years.Cedra had a smile that could light up a room. She was soft spoken and kind but her heart was bigger than life. She was a proud mother who enjoyed attending sporting events and school concerts. Any way to support her children, Cedra was first in line. She enjoyed going to concerts of all kinds but country music was her favorite. Gatherings with family and friends were important as well. Cedra was an amazing wife, mother, daughter and friend to many.She is predeceased by her uncles, John Andrews, Thomas Andrews, Arthur Christiansen and Terry Christiansen and her aunts, Catherine Martin, Karen Andrews, Thalia Christiansen and Kim Erickson.She is survived by her husband and soulmate, Eliot Davis of Concord; her children, Nicholas (9), Madelaine (7) and Liam (6); uncles, David Andrews of Salem, NH, George Andrews of Salisbury Beach, MA, William Martin of Salem, NH, Roland Christiansen and his wife Monica of Rouses Point, NY, Owen Christiansen and his wife Ginger of Nashua, Kurt Christiansen and his wife Nadia of AZ; aunts, Ellen Andrews of Salem, NH, Sherry Christiansen of CA, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, June 27th from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home, 1217 Suncook Valley Highway, Epsom. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 28th at 9:30 A.M. at Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St. Concord. Interment will follow at Soucook Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cedra's memory to a trust fund being set up for her children (information to follow), the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to the CRVNA Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com Published in The Concord Monitor on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close