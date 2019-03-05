Cedric K. "Ken" Wood Jr., 84, of Boscawen, NH died peacefully March 4, 2019 following a period of declining health.
Ken was born in Central Islip, NY on March 7, 1934 to Cedric and Georgina (Carter) Wood. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Louise (Wood) Marceau; grandson, Joshua Kenneth James Bond and wife, Shannon; grandson, Austin Cedric Stone Marceau; step-sons Mark and Bruce Kozikowski; and granddog, Boe. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his beloved granddog. IMMA. A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00am at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Franklin Visiting Nurses Association online at www.franklinvna.org or Franklin Meals on Wheels, please make checks payable to CAP BMCI/MOW and mail to Community Action Program, PO Box 1016, Concord, NH 03302. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the detailed obituary, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 5, 2019