Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Celeste Y. Matras. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Burial 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Life Forest Hillsborough , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Original night owl Celeste Yvonne (Desfosses) (Berube) Matras, July 13, 1954 - April 5, 2020, of Goffstown, NH has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Leaving behind her four children, four grandchildren, two of three brothers and a robust group of friends.



Growing up in Pinardville she attended catholic school, Goffstown High and on to receive a culinary arts degree after dabbling in accounting and real estate. After raising her family, she worked in food service as the lunch lady at Dunbarton Elementary, and ran her own catering business known for pig roasts and smokehouse goods. Her door was always open, she was the woman you went to for help and she'd give you the shirt off her back. She was the life of the party and danced to the beat of her own drum. Careening in her black Cadillac, always up for a game of cribbage, shopping for local crafts, strolling the beach, reading a bedtime story and mixing up cocktails, she was creative to say the least.



Our Celeste, Mom, CeCe will be sorely missed and we hope her spirit flourishes.



Children, Chanti and Christian Labrecque of Dunbarton, Rob and Tracy Berube of Bow, Krysti and Jason Battistelli of Raymond, Nick Matras of Dunbarton. Grands, Falon, Aidan, Cyrus and Willow, and brothers Dan Desfosses of Fogelsville PA and Gary Desfosses of Bedford.



Celeste will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 AM at the Life Forest in Hillsborough New Hampshire. You are invited to celebrate her life with us.



Special thanks to the Concord VNA Hospice program for making all the difference.



To view Celeste's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

Original night owl Celeste Yvonne (Desfosses) (Berube) Matras, July 13, 1954 - April 5, 2020, of Goffstown, NH has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Leaving behind her four children, four grandchildren, two of three brothers and a robust group of friends.Growing up in Pinardville she attended catholic school, Goffstown High and on to receive a culinary arts degree after dabbling in accounting and real estate. After raising her family, she worked in food service as the lunch lady at Dunbarton Elementary, and ran her own catering business known for pig roasts and smokehouse goods. Her door was always open, she was the woman you went to for help and she'd give you the shirt off her back. She was the life of the party and danced to the beat of her own drum. Careening in her black Cadillac, always up for a game of cribbage, shopping for local crafts, strolling the beach, reading a bedtime story and mixing up cocktails, she was creative to say the least.Our Celeste, Mom, CeCe will be sorely missed and we hope her spirit flourishes.Children, Chanti and Christian Labrecque of Dunbarton, Rob and Tracy Berube of Bow, Krysti and Jason Battistelli of Raymond, Nick Matras of Dunbarton. Grands, Falon, Aidan, Cyrus and Willow, and brothers Dan Desfosses of Fogelsville PA and Gary Desfosses of Bedford.Celeste will be laid to rest on Sunday, July 12 at 10:00 AM at the Life Forest in Hillsborough New Hampshire. You are invited to celebrate her life with us. https://www.thelifeforest.com/ Special thanks to the Concord VNA Hospice program for making all the difference.To view Celeste's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close