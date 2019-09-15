Charlene D. Abbott, 82, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. She was born on December 1, 1936 in Millinocket, ME to Ernest E. and Jennie Weed.



Charlene grew up in Kittery, ME. She graduated from Eliot High School. She worked in mills for a number of years and escorted mobile homes. Eventually she started her own business, C-A Escort Service, escorting wide loads. She loved traveling the highways throughout the country.



Charlene was predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Jennie Weed. Also by her brothers, Walter and Ernest Jr. and her sisters, Barbara and Betty.



She is survived by her older sister, Ernestine Raitt. Also survived by her 4 children, Robert Abbott, Laurie Whitmore, William Abbott and his wife, Pam and John Abbott and his wife, Jeannine. She also has several grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



There will be a memorial service on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Eliot, ME.

