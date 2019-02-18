Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Charlene Marion Bologna 66, of Warner, NH passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers at her childhood home on February 8, 2019.



Charlene was born on May 1, 1952 to the late Charles and Marion Bologna, also predeceased by 2 brothers Robert and Richard Page.



She attended school at the Crotched Mountain School for the deaf, was a active member of the United Church of Warner, and has worked part time at Sundance Solar for the past 20 years.



Charlene was outgoing and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at home, as well as many trips and outings. She enjoyed playing cards at the senior center, going to flea markets, and spending time with pets. She also loved gardening, puzzles and playing the odds on scratch tickets and local raffles.



Survived by her brother and his wife Anthony and Judy Bologna, as well as many nieces and nephews, and many friends.



A Celebration of her life will be held March 2, 2019 at 11 am in the United Church of Warner, NH.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the family.



In Lieu of flowers donations in her name to the Wonderful people at the C.R.V.N.A. Home Hospice 20 Pillsbury St Concord, NH 03302.



