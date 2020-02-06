Charles A. Lincoln

Service Information
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home
32 School Street
Hillsboro, NH
03244
(603)-464-5501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home
32 School Street
Hillsboro, NH 03244
Obituary
Charles A. Lincoln, of Antrim and Hillsboro, died on February 4, after a long illness. He left behind eight children, nineteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at Holt-Woodbury Funeral home & Cremation service 32 School St Hillsboro on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 3 - 6 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to The Center for Blindness and the Visually Impaired (www.cbvi.net).

For full obit log on to www.holtwoodburyfh.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Feb. 6, 2020
