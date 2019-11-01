Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Crickman. View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Graveside service 11:30 AM Marshall Cemetery Newbury , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles William Crickman, age 85, died at RiverMead Lifecare Community in Peterborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday October 30, 2019 after a long illness.



A Christmas baby, Charles was born on December 25, 1933 to Mabel Cordes and Chlorus William Crickman in Minneapolis, Minnesota where his father, an economist with the Department of Agriculture, was doing field research. Charles grew up in Washington DC and graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in electrical engineering. Charles met his wife, Susan, at a Unitarian Church fellowship event in 1954 and they married in 1956. They lived and raised their three children in Glen Echo Heights, MD outside of Washington DC with easy access to the canal towpath for long bike rides. Charles spent his entire career working for Harry Diamond Laboratories in White Oak, MD where he received numerous awards and patents for his dedicated and innovative electrical engineering work for the federal government.



Charles loved spending time outdoors and was an avid hiker and bicyclist. He and Susan spent summers at their lakeside cottage in New Hampshire, so it was no surprise when after retirement they moved to a year-round residence in Newbury, New Hampshire and quickly embraced the slower pace of life and being part of a small community. Charles, known for his organization and meticulous research skills, was recognized by the town of Newbury for his many contributions to the community including designing and building a trail system for Fishersfield Park.



Nothing was more important to Charles than his family. He spent many years researching the Crickman family geneology all the way back to the first settlers in Virginia. Charles is survived by his wife Susan, children Peter (Grace), Nancy (John) and Kenny (Chrysa) , 6 grandchildren, Katie, Danielle, Luke, Steven, Genni and Charlie and one great-granddaughter, Mabel.



A graveside service will be held Sunday, November 3rd at 11:30am at the Marshall Cemetery in Newbury.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Charles Crickman to the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy.



