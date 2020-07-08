1/1
Charles David Hewitt of Bristol was born on May 4, 1948 in Franklin, NH, to Merrill and Virginia ( Horton) Hewitt. On June 30, 2020, he lost a courageous battle to cancer. After 40 years of marriage, Charlie leaves his devoted and loving wife Janice. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his brother, Ken and wife Pam Hewitt, sister-in-laws Judy Bobinski and Pam Bobinski, cousins, nieces and nephews. We all will remember Charlie for his happy, kind, generous personable nature. He loved riding his Harley Trike with Janice. Charlie was an accomplished carpenter, avid cook and loved animals, especially cats and Diane the Turtle in Bristol. Charlie was a Navy Vietnam Veteran on the USS Carpenter. He was a Mason, volunteer at Day Away Program for early dementia and was in the Pasquaney Snowshoe Club. He will be laid to rest in the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH, on July 23, 2020, at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers donation can be made in Charlie's name to NH Veterans Cemetery. Go online to nhvca.org/donate for ways to donate. Also, donations can be made to Day Away Program, 11 School Street, Plymouth, NH 03264. There will be a celebration of life later.



Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 8, 2020.
