Charles E. Pierce, "Charlie, 59, passed away on Thursday morning August 8th at the Concord Hospital surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer. Charlie was born in Concord in the spring of 1960 to Reginald Pierce and Alice (Sawyer) Pierce and grew up in, and has lived in Boscawen all of his life.



He grew up attending the local grade schools and was a graduate of Merrimack Valley High School. After school Charlie began work for Pitco Frialator in Concord, he has worked there for 40 years becoming a fabricating engineer. Some of Charlie's favorite past times were to go riding on his motorcycle or with other Town Line Trailduster club members on snowmobiles around the state. He loved to spend time in Pittsburg at his camp with his daughter and brothers, going hunting fishing or just relaxing.



Charlie was predeceased by his mother Alice Pierce in 2012; he is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Pierce of Somersworth; his life partner of 22 years Maryellen Laranger of Concord and her children Meghan and Tyler Laranger; his father Reginald Pierce of Penacook; his 2 sisters Donna Roberts and Gina Locke; his 5 brothers David Pierce, Andy Pierce, Jimmy Pierce, Reggie Pierce, and John Pierce; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Thursday August 15th from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home Penacook, NH 03303.

