Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Elmer Clough. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Elmer Clough passed away peacefully on November 29, surrounded by family in his home in Concord, NH. He was 89 years old.



Charlie was a New Englander to the bone. Born on August 7, 1930, in Concord, NH, he grew up in Contoocook, NH, in a home that had been in his family for six generations. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business, Charlie served in the Navy as a lieutenant and then had a successful business career, starting with one year at General Electric in Massachusetts, followed by more than 30 years at Nashua Corporation (now Cenveo) in Nashua, NH, where he rose to president, CEO and chairman of the board. One of his accomplishments was turning Nashua Corporation around in 1983 when the company faced bankruptcy. A key component in the turnaround was the implementation of total quality management principles pioneered by Dr. W. Edward Deming, who was an important business mentor and friend.



Charlie was instrumental in bringing the first health maintenance organization to New Hampshire in the 1970s, Matthew Thornton. He was active on the boards of Pennichuck Water Works, Hitchiner Manufacturing, the Bank of New England, the UNH Foundation and Lawrence Academy among others.



Charlie believed in the power of hard work and a job well done. He didn't abide laziness in thought, word or deed. During the week he wore a suit, and climbed the corporate ladder. On weekends he enjoyed being outdoors, skiing in the winter, swimming in the ocean in the summer or puttering around in his oldest clothes doing projects. He enjoyed a good joke and a healthy ribbing and had a dry sense of humor.



Family gave him the most comfort and solace. He was proud of his extended family and wanted them around when his life came to a close.



He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carter Clough of Concord, NH, and Charlestown, RI; seven children, Martha Engeman (Dave Morse) of Raleigh, NC; John Clough of Portsmouth, NH; David Clough (Kim) of Hingham, MA; Benjamin Clough (Elizabeth) of Wells, ME; Thomas Clough (Alexandra) of Brooklyn, NY; Christian Frantz (Melissa) of Greenfield, MA; Lindsay Field (Morgan) of Portland, OR; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, at





Charles Elmer Clough passed away peacefully on November 29, surrounded by family in his home in Concord, NH. He was 89 years old.Charlie was a New Englander to the bone. Born on August 7, 1930, in Concord, NH, he grew up in Contoocook, NH, in a home that had been in his family for six generations. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business, Charlie served in the Navy as a lieutenant and then had a successful business career, starting with one year at General Electric in Massachusetts, followed by more than 30 years at Nashua Corporation (now Cenveo) in Nashua, NH, where he rose to president, CEO and chairman of the board. One of his accomplishments was turning Nashua Corporation around in 1983 when the company faced bankruptcy. A key component in the turnaround was the implementation of total quality management principles pioneered by Dr. W. Edward Deming, who was an important business mentor and friend.Charlie was instrumental in bringing the first health maintenance organization to New Hampshire in the 1970s, Matthew Thornton. He was active on the boards of Pennichuck Water Works, Hitchiner Manufacturing, the Bank of New England, the UNH Foundation and Lawrence Academy among others.Charlie believed in the power of hard work and a job well done. He didn't abide laziness in thought, word or deed. During the week he wore a suit, and climbed the corporate ladder. On weekends he enjoyed being outdoors, skiing in the winter, swimming in the ocean in the summer or puttering around in his oldest clothes doing projects. He enjoyed a good joke and a healthy ribbing and had a dry sense of humor.Family gave him the most comfort and solace. He was proud of his extended family and wanted them around when his life came to a close.He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carter Clough of Concord, NH, and Charlestown, RI; seven children, Martha Engeman (Dave Morse) of Raleigh, NC; John Clough of Portsmouth, NH; David Clough (Kim) of Hingham, MA; Benjamin Clough (Elizabeth) of Wells, ME; Thomas Clough (Alexandra) of Brooklyn, NY; Christian Frantz (Melissa) of Greenfield, MA; Lindsay Field (Morgan) of Portland, OR; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, at crvna.org , or Dartmouth College, in memory of Charles E. Clough, class of 1952, at dartmouth.edu Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close