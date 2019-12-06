Charles Elmer Clough passed away peacefully on November 29, surrounded by family in his home in Concord, NH. He was 89 years old.
Charlie was a New Englander to the bone. Born on August 7, 1930, in Concord, NH, he grew up in Contoocook, NH, in a home that had been in his family for six generations. A graduate of Dartmouth College and the Tuck School of Business, Charlie served in the Navy as a lieutenant and then had a successful business career, starting with one year at General Electric in Massachusetts, followed by more than 30 years at Nashua Corporation (now Cenveo) in Nashua, NH, where he rose to president, CEO and chairman of the board. One of his accomplishments was turning Nashua Corporation around in 1983 when the company faced bankruptcy. A key component in the turnaround was the implementation of total quality management principles pioneered by Dr. W. Edward Deming, who was an important business mentor and friend.
Charlie was instrumental in bringing the first health maintenance organization to New Hampshire in the 1970s, Matthew Thornton. He was active on the boards of Pennichuck Water Works, Hitchiner Manufacturing, the Bank of New England, the UNH Foundation and Lawrence Academy among others.
Charlie believed in the power of hard work and a job well done. He didn't abide laziness in thought, word or deed. During the week he wore a suit, and climbed the corporate ladder. On weekends he enjoyed being outdoors, skiing in the winter, swimming in the ocean in the summer or puttering around in his oldest clothes doing projects. He enjoyed a good joke and a healthy ribbing and had a dry sense of humor.
Family gave him the most comfort and solace. He was proud of his extended family and wanted them around when his life came to a close.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Carter Clough of Concord, NH, and Charlestown, RI; seven children, Martha Engeman (Dave Morse) of Raleigh, NC; John Clough of Portsmouth, NH; David Clough (Kim) of Hingham, MA; Benjamin Clough (Elizabeth) of Wells, ME; Thomas Clough (Alexandra) of Brooklyn, NY; Christian Frantz (Melissa) of Greenfield, MA; Lindsay Field (Morgan) of Portland, OR; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, at crvna.org, or Dartmouth College, in memory of Charles E. Clough, class of 1952, at dartmouth.edu.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Dec. 6, 2019