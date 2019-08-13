Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles F. Martel, "Sonny" of Concord, NH passed away on August 10, 2019, at home with his wife, daughters and friend Bonnie by his side. Born on June 17, 1933 to Charles & Irene (Beck) Martel of Concord NH.



Married to his high school sweetheart, Bettie (Bresaw) in June 1952 and recently celebrated their Anniversary of 67 beautiful years in Ogunquit with family.



Sonny attended Concord Schools and started his career in Home Medical Equipment at 17 years of age at A Perly Fitch Co. in Concord. Later working at Gilman Brothers, Total Med and Naults Pharmacy.



Eventually he started Martel's Self Care Products, Inc. helping many in need. Sonny received his 50 year pin from the Horace Chase Lodge #72 in Penacook. He was a member of the Jewel Lodge #94 in Suncook and also the Bektash Shriners in Concord, NH.



Sonny and Bettie enjoyed many vacations to Alaska, Hawaii, cruises with his children and their families over many years. He loved being in his RoadTrek Motorhome, fishing, having lobster feeds at their pool and being with his family and friends. And, YES, ice cream "Any kind and Any time". Dad was a very positive strong man and had a huge influence on our family and anyone who knew him. He always said with a big smile when we left his home "Peace be with you" and now we are saying "Peace be with you too, Dad."



Along with his wife Bettie, he leaves his "Charlies Angels", Valerie L. Elliott (husband David), Vanessa L. Plourde (husband Wayne), Virene L. Nelson (husband Rick); seven grandchildren, Christa Chapman (Andy), Ian Elliott (Debby), Janel Barry (Jeff), Josclyn Alway, Justin Plourde, Eric Nelson (Whitney), and Gregg Nelson (Kristyn); fourteen great-grandchildren and special friends Bonnie "Vonnie" and Steven Beyer. He also leaves behind his brothers, Robert Martel and Norman Martel, his mother in-law Dora R. Bresaw, special sister-in-law Marlene Fritz (Arthur) and many friends and relatives.



Sonny is Pre-deceased by his sister Marjorie Asby and grandson Adam A. Plourde.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 am on at the Pembroke Congregational Church, 301 Pembroke Street, Pembroke, NH. There will be a committal service at Blossom Hill Cemetery, 207 North State Street, Concord, NH to follow the service.



In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , if you would like to mail in your donations please use the following address: Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Special thanks to the Concord VNA Home Care Hospice, Vicky, Amy and Brittany. THE BEST!



