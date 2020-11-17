Charles H. Varnum Jr., 76, of Loudon, passed away on November, 13, 2020 at Pleasant View Center in Concord.
He was born on December 17, 1943 in Portland, Maine to the late Charles H. Varnum Sr. and Marjorie (Blake) & Stepson of Bertha Varnum. He is the loving husband of Hazel (Frawley) Varnum of Loudon. The two were married on June 15, 1995.
Charles graduated from Concord High School and later attended the University of Connecticut. After college he went on to become a Pharmaceutical Technician working at The Prescription Center. Many may fondly remember Charles from his time at Sprague Electric, 14 years at Concord Litho and most recently Advance Auto Parts.
Charles enjoyed playing Bingo, cards, vacationing in Wells Beach Maine, animals, listening to country music and collecting Cribbage boards.
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by his first wife, Judy Varnum, his stepson, Arthur (Pookie) LaBrecque Jr, and his beloved grandson Koty LaBrecque.
In addition to his wife Hazel, Charles is survived by stepdaughters, Terry Mullen and Kelley Smith of Loudon, his sister, Barbara Jolin and nephews Benjamin and Christopher Jolin with 3 great nephews and a grandniece and his grandchildren, Amanda Paveglio, Lindsey Mullen, Zachary LaBrecque.
No calling hours will be held. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Soucook Cemetary on Josiah Bartlett Rd in Concord. Family and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing is requested.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution can be made to the Pope Memorial SPCA of Concord-Merrimack County, 94 Silk Farm Rd, Concord NH 03301 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com
.