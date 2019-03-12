Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. Morrill. View Sign





Charles moved to Webster when he returned from the service and has lived in Boscawen, Andover, Loudon and most recently Penacook. In 1961, Charles became a member of the Massachusetts Laborers Union, Local 668, a membership he maintained for more than 50 years, even after retiring at the end of 1995. While living in Andover NH, Charles served as the Fire Chief and Fire Warden of the Andover Fire Department for several years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing up until very recently. Traveling was also a great passion; he loved weekend camping with his family and occasional road trips. For many years during his retirement he spent winters in New Port Richey, Florida.



Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Fanny L. Morrill of 55 years in 2003; a daughter, Corrine A. LaDieu; his son, Bruce R. Morrill; a granddaughter, Adena L. Casanave; and his sister, Frances Hunt. He is survived by his two daughters, Marie L. Dunlap-Eldridge and her husband Ronald Eldridge of Tilton; Shawne M. Randlett and her husband Reverend David D. Randlett, III of Laconia; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stevens Morrill of Franklin, his companion, Jeanne Beauchaine of Penacook; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, ending with a brief prayer service at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street, Penacook, NH 03303. Burial and a graveside service will take place later in the spring at the Moore Cemetery in Loudon.





PENACOOK, Charles L. Morrill, 89, passed away peacefully in Concord on March 10, 2019. Charles was born in Goffstown to Lewis and Yvette (Dorais) Morrill on June 6, 1929. He grew up in the Boscawen, Webster and Grafton areas and before graduating high school he joined and served in the United States Army Air Corp Division with the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment.Charles moved to Webster when he returned from the service and has lived in Boscawen, Andover, Loudon and most recently Penacook. In 1961, Charles became a member of the Massachusetts Laborers Union, Local 668, a membership he maintained for more than 50 years, even after retiring at the end of 1995. While living in Andover NH, Charles served as the Fire Chief and Fire Warden of the Andover Fire Department for several years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing up until very recently. Traveling was also a great passion; he loved weekend camping with his family and occasional road trips. For many years during his retirement he spent winters in New Port Richey, Florida.Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Fanny L. Morrill of 55 years in 2003; a daughter, Corrine A. LaDieu; his son, Bruce R. Morrill; a granddaughter, Adena L. Casanave; and his sister, Frances Hunt. He is survived by his two daughters, Marie L. Dunlap-Eldridge and her husband Ronald Eldridge of Tilton; Shawne M. Randlett and her husband Reverend David D. Randlett, III of Laconia; his daughter-in-law, Cynthia Stevens Morrill of Franklin, his companion, Jeanne Beauchaine of Penacook; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, ending with a brief prayer service at the Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home, 42 Washington Street, Penacook, NH 03303. Burial and a graveside service will take place later in the spring at the Moore Cemetery in Loudon. Funeral Home Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home

42 Washington Street

Penacook , NH 03303

(603) 753-4991 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close