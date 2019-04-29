Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles P. Witaszek. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chuck" P. Witaszek, 68, passed away on April 26, 2019, after numerous years of suffering from kidney and heart failure.



Chuck grew up in West Warren, MA with his parents and four brothers. After high school, Chuck joined the US Navy, specifically riding diesel submarines.



Chuck married Sharon Jackson on June 17, 1972. After leaving the Navy, the family moved to NH, finally settling in Contoocook.



Chuck is predeceased by his father, Joseph Witaszek Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lucille; his wife, Sharon; daughters: Jennifer (Darryl) Resio, Kelli (Sanjin) Grzetic, Stacy (Stephen) Santoro; grandchildren: Daniel and Alexander Resio, Sophia and Gisella Grzetic, Isabella and Joseph Santoro. Chuck is also survived by his brothers: Joseph (Susan) Witaszek Jr., William (Madeline) Witaszek, Richard (Sherry) Witaszek, James (Alice) Witaszek; and many extended family members: nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa's church in Henniker, NH on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon.



The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the Family.



For more log ON to





Charles "Chuck" P. Witaszek, 68, passed away on April 26, 2019, after numerous years of suffering from kidney and heart failure.Chuck grew up in West Warren, MA with his parents and four brothers. After high school, Chuck joined the US Navy, specifically riding diesel submarines.Chuck married Sharon Jackson on June 17, 1972. After leaving the Navy, the family moved to NH, finally settling in Contoocook.Chuck is predeceased by his father, Joseph Witaszek Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lucille; his wife, Sharon; daughters: Jennifer (Darryl) Resio, Kelli (Sanjin) Grzetic, Stacy (Stephen) Santoro; grandchildren: Daniel and Alexander Resio, Sophia and Gisella Grzetic, Isabella and Joseph Santoro. Chuck is also survived by his brothers: Joseph (Susan) Witaszek Jr., William (Madeline) Witaszek, Richard (Sherry) Witaszek, James (Alice) Witaszek; and many extended family members: nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa's church in Henniker, NH on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon.The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the Family.For more log ON to www.holtwoodburyfh.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close