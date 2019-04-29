Charles "Chuck" P. Witaszek, 68, passed away on April 26, 2019, after numerous years of suffering from kidney and heart failure.
Chuck grew up in West Warren, MA with his parents and four brothers. After high school, Chuck joined the US Navy, specifically riding diesel submarines.
Chuck married Sharon Jackson on June 17, 1972. After leaving the Navy, the family moved to NH, finally settling in Contoocook.
Chuck is predeceased by his father, Joseph Witaszek Sr. He is survived by his mother, Lucille; his wife, Sharon; daughters: Jennifer (Darryl) Resio, Kelli (Sanjin) Grzetic, Stacy (Stephen) Santoro; grandchildren: Daniel and Alexander Resio, Sophia and Gisella Grzetic, Isabella and Joseph Santoro. Chuck is also survived by his brothers: Joseph (Susan) Witaszek Jr., William (Madeline) Witaszek, Richard (Sherry) Witaszek, James (Alice) Witaszek; and many extended family members: nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa's church in Henniker, NH on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon.
The Holt-Woodbury Funeral Home & Cremation Service Henniker, NH is assisting the Family.
Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 29, 2019