Charlie was born to the late Charles Patrick Sr. and Anna Barbara (Cunningham) Venus, in Danbury, CT on October 10, 1937 and raised in Pawling, NY. He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1960 and worked for General Electric in Binghamton, NYC and in Syracuse, NY as an engineer and salesman until retiring in 1993 as National Sales Manager for Projection Displays. He was active in this Roman Catholic Church and in his faith serving on several committees including St. Joseph's school board, president of Syracuse Right to Life Committee, and instrumental in the construction of the Respect Life garden at Christ the King church in Liverpool, NY. In recent years he was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the New Hampshire Right to Life committee for his long ardent support of the unborn.



Charlie was a gentle man of simple needs, deep spirituality with dedication to his family and loved ones. His unwavering moral compass was fueled by his devotion to the Sacred Heart and the Immaculate heart of Mary, demonstrating to all around him that actions are more important than words. He enjoyed the outdoors and wildlife, bird watching, woodworking, praying the rosary, listening to music and most of all spending time with his family.



Charlie was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his love, Raffaela Luongo, on July 16, 1966 in Dunmore, PA and helped raise his six children with patience, discipline and humility. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them in their academic and spiritual growth. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.



Charlie is survived by his wife, Raffaela; his daughter Concetta A. (Thomas) Pryor; and his sons Charles P. III (Kimberley), William J. (Suzanne), Dr. Joseph G. (Elizabeth), James (Melinda); and John (Stephanie); his grandchildren Thomas, Matthew, Emily, Joseph, Ryan, Rachel, Ava, Emma, Isabella, Jack, Carmen, Gabriel, Luke and Cole; his sister Patricia Venus; sister-in-law Gaetana Cacciamani; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Ann Sheridan, MaryLou Honan and Faith Ward.



Friends and family members may attend the celebration of Charlie's life on Friday, March 15 from 2 to 4pm and from 7 to 9 pm at Bryant Funeral Home Inc, 411 Old Town Rd, Setauket, New York, 11733. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 10 am at Infant Jesus RC Church in Port Jefferson and rite of Christian burial at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, Charlie and the family would appreciate his remembrance by donating at http://www.nysrighttolife.org/donate

411 Old Town Rd

Setauket , NY 11733

