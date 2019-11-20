Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Peter (Chuck) DeGrace. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles (Chuck) Peter DeGrace, 76, died peacefully after a ten year cancer battle, in his home in Portland, OR. on November 12, 2019.



Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy, his daughters Laura DeGrace and Lisa DeGrace, and son-in-law Stephen Miller, all of Oregon.



Chuck graduated from Clarkson College in Electrical Engineering. After college he served in the Air National Guard. Chuck had a distinguished 40 year career in computer systems and management, culminating with 10 years at the NH State Dept of Safety.



He and Kathy then retired to their beloved Portland, ME.



While in New England, Chuck volunteered with the Boy Scouts, school, PTA, a town planning board, Meals-on-Wheels, and the Project Feed Food Pantry. Chuck loved New England, the ocean, jazz, trivia, reading, intricate puzzles, gourmet cooking, and traveling.



A celebration of his life will be held in upstate NY where he grew up. His body was donated, at his request, to medical research.



Donations in his memory can be made to the OHSU Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland, OR 97216 or Project Feed, 202 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103.



And please donate blood if you possibly can.

