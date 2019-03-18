Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles W. Varney Jr.. View Sign

Charles W. Varney, "Charlie", 85, passed away peacefully in his home in Boscawen Friday night, March 15, 2019 with his son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Kim by his side. Charlie had been suffering with Congestive Heart Failure and other medical complications.Charlie was born in Concord, NH December 31, 1933 to Charles Sr. and Mary (Clark) Varney and was a proud veteran, having served in the US Army Transportation Corp. He took care of many children throughout his life, running an in-home childcare service for infants. He never turned down a family, even when they were unable to pay for the care. He was a compassionate, caring, loving man who did not believe in saying no!Charlie leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Barbara J. (Wilson) Varney, who resides at Merrimack County Nursing Home; his two daughters, Rebecca and Mary, both of Penacook; his son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Kim of Boscawen; sisters, Margaret Dandy of Bow and Charlene Daddario of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his son, Chucky, and his brother, Robert.Charlie will be laid to rest with military honors Thursday, March 28th at 3:00pm at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway in Boscawen. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Regional Visiting Nurses Association, who assisted Charlie over the past year and in his last month in the Hospice Program, at CRVNA The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St, Concord, NH 03301.Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information please go to www.phaneuf.net Funeral Home Phaneuf Funeral Homes

