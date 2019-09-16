Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte A. Keenan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte A. Keenan, 82, of Penacook passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 at Merrimack County Nursing Home. She was born on September 8, 1937 in Groveton, New Hampshire, the daughter of Rudolph Capen and Beatrice (Banfill)Capen Carrier. She graduated from Penacook High School, class of 1955. Following graduation Charlotte worked for the New England Telephone and Telegraph company in Concord. Later in life, after raising her children, Charlotte worked for Beede Electric in Penacook for 20 years before retiring in 1995.



She met the love of her life while walking by "Tubby's" Garage in Penacook. After he worked up the courage to ask her on a date, a partnership based on unconditional love, commitment, kindness, and generosity began. Charlotte married Maurice "Mossy" Keenan on May 11, 1957 in Penacook.



Charlotte was a member of the United Church of Penacook where she served on several committees and sang in the church choir for many years. She enjoyed working at the church food pantry and Open Door Community Kitchen. She was also a member of the Penacook Community Senior Center and Concord Regional Association for Retarded Citizens (CRARC Inc).



She was an avid reader and enjoyed music, baking, gardening, walking, traveling and spending time with family. Cherished family memories include visiting the attractions in the White Mountains, picnicking at Newfound Lake, vacationing at York Beach, Maine, checking out books from the library and book mobile, and going to community church suppers. She was also proud to be a cancer survivor for nearly 40 years.



Charlotte is survived by her husband of more than 62 years, son Kevin Keenan of Concord, daughter Kathleen Flickinger and her husband Craig of Brimley, Michigan, granddaughters Kristin and Ashley of Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and grandson Kyle of Madison, Wisconsin. Other family members include: step brother Henry Carrier Jr. and wife Cathy, sister-in- law Katherine "Kip" (Keenan) Ahern, brother-in-law Bruce Keenan, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



According to Charlotte's wishes there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to CRARC Inc., PO Box 1173, Concord, NH, 03302-1173.



The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.

