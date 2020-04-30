Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl L. (Reen) Burnett. View Sign Service Information Remick & Gendron Funeral Home 811 Lafayette Road Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-926-6500 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl L. (Reen) Burnett, 62, of Osprey, former longtime resident of Hampton, died peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born on March 4, 1958 in Concord, NH a daughter of Joel S. Reen of Titusville, FL and Karlena (Leavitt) Reen of Contoocook.



Raised in Contoocook, NH she graduated from Hopkinton High School. Soon after she married and moved to Hampton, NH to raise her family. She owned and operated a successful decorative painting business throughout the NH Seacoast for over 25 years, all while making family first. After retirement she met her husband and true love Mike and moved to the Florida Gulf Coast, where she created "Cheryl's Not-So Shabby Chic". Repurposing furniture and continuing to perfect her many artistic crafts, mastering one, only to move onto the next. Her talents were beyond this world.



Cheryl enjoyed traveling and she brought such a beautiful light to everyone who knew her; you could even feel her essence through her art work and painting. Her creativity brought people together. Her laugh was contagious and sweet. Her way of being goofy was original and when she got it going it was impossible not to join in.



If you knew Cheryl then I'm sure she's touched your heart in some way. She will always be remembered and in our hearts.



In addition to her parents, family members include her husband Michael C. Burnett of Osprey; sons, Axel Patscheider and his significant other Ashley Kalar of Hampton and Jed Patscheider and his significant other Brielle Knowles; siblings, Bonnie Johnson and her husband Michael of Marlinton, WV, Deborah Reen of Fairmont, NC, Jonathan Reen of Contoocook and several nieces and nephews.



At Cheryl's request all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice, 1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 or your local no kill shelter.

