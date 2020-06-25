Passed away at home surrounded by Family. She is survived by her Dad Charles Schleiger, her husband Raymond Poulin of 26 beautiful yrs., her children Melissa & Jason Cook, Troy Shingleton, Tonya Rios, Darrell Cook, Michael Glover & Santa Maloney; 20 Grandkids &13 Great grandkids. She is Pre-deceased by her mom Mildred Schleiger.



Cheryll was born in Suffern NY in 1957. Achieving many degrees she later became a registered nurse in which she loved. She was a devoted wife momma & grammie. Cheryll enjoyed life, family, friends. Her door was always open & never let you leave hungry. You could always find her watching a syfy movie curled up with a good book or feeding her furry friends.



She was funny, sharp, an all around "Cute Little Person" as she would say. She will be deeply missed by all. A celebration of life will be held in her honor August 2020



