Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chester Albert Barker. View Sign

Chester Albert Barker was born June 14th, 1928 and died on February 28, 2019 in Hudson, New Hampshire. Mr. Barker was born in Hill, New Hampshire and grew up in nearby Danbury, with his parents, four brothers and a sister. His childhood consisted of hunting, fishing, and subsistence farming in small town rural New Hampshire. He was quite unaware that his family was poor. Mr. Barker was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and served honorably in the European theatre. He returned home on leave to marry his childhood sweetheart, Althea Currier of Wilmot, New Hampshire in 1951. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2015 shortly before Althea's death. Chester had nursed his wife's chronic medical condition for over 20 years. He never complained. Not once. She was his wife, lover, confidant, and very best friend. He never recovered from the loss.



Mr. and Mrs. Barker had five sons: Gary Barker of Seminole, Florida, Kevin R. Barker (deceased), Keith R. Barker and his wife Deborah of Amherst, New Hampshire, Kent M. Barker and his partner Aprille C. Jameson of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Kyle G. Barker of Concord, New Hampshire. Mr. Barker is survived by eight grandchildren: Christopher Barker and his wife Melissa of East Haddam, Connecticut, Michael Barker and his wife Mary of Boston, Massachusetts, Rachel Barker and her fiance Ryan Sweeney of Amherst, New Hampshire, Elena Barker and her fiance Justin Contois of Nashua, New Hampshire, Ethan Barker and his wife Aramish of Houston, Texas, Nicholas Barker of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Hannah Barker and her partner of Jordan Scott of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jonathan Barker and his fiance Chenais McConnell of Milford, New Hampshire. Chester was also survived by two great-grandchildren, Rose Althea of East Haddam, Connecticut and Jackson Michael Barker born fourteen days after his Great Grandfather's death.



Chet was an engineer by trade. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston and the University of New Hampshire though he was largely self-educated. Personable and energetic, he was well liked by his co-workers throughout a long and successful career with Sanders Associates and Raytheon Company.



A hunter, fisherman, and woodsman, Mr. Barker loved the outdoors he had grew up in. Rugged hills and ledges, brooks, ponds, and swamps were the places he liked the best. Chester's sense of humor was his signature, especially in his later years. He took his work, family, and responsibilities very seriously but refused to take himself seriously. The result was a relaxed, childlike manner that put everyone he met at ease. It is hard for those who knew him to keep from smiling when they think of him. He had a long and happy life in which he was well loved. He leaves behind an appreciative family that he loved well. Chester looked forward to being reunited with his loving wife, Althea. He is now at rest.



A Celebration of his Life will be held on May 4, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, New Hampshire. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be a procession to Blossom Hill Cemetery for a committal service with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Chester Albert Barker was born June 14th, 1928 and died on February 28, 2019 in Hudson, New Hampshire. Mr. Barker was born in Hill, New Hampshire and grew up in nearby Danbury, with his parents, four brothers and a sister. His childhood consisted of hunting, fishing, and subsistence farming in small town rural New Hampshire. He was quite unaware that his family was poor. Mr. Barker was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and served honorably in the European theatre. He returned home on leave to marry his childhood sweetheart, Althea Currier of Wilmot, New Hampshire in 1951. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary in 2015 shortly before Althea's death. Chester had nursed his wife's chronic medical condition for over 20 years. He never complained. Not once. She was his wife, lover, confidant, and very best friend. He never recovered from the loss.Mr. and Mrs. Barker had five sons: Gary Barker of Seminole, Florida, Kevin R. Barker (deceased), Keith R. Barker and his wife Deborah of Amherst, New Hampshire, Kent M. Barker and his partner Aprille C. Jameson of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Kyle G. Barker of Concord, New Hampshire. Mr. Barker is survived by eight grandchildren: Christopher Barker and his wife Melissa of East Haddam, Connecticut, Michael Barker and his wife Mary of Boston, Massachusetts, Rachel Barker and her fiance Ryan Sweeney of Amherst, New Hampshire, Elena Barker and her fiance Justin Contois of Nashua, New Hampshire, Ethan Barker and his wife Aramish of Houston, Texas, Nicholas Barker of Merrimack, New Hampshire, Hannah Barker and her partner of Jordan Scott of Scottsdale, Arizona, Jonathan Barker and his fiance Chenais McConnell of Milford, New Hampshire. Chester was also survived by two great-grandchildren, Rose Althea of East Haddam, Connecticut and Jackson Michael Barker born fourteen days after his Great Grandfather's death.Chet was an engineer by trade. He attended Wentworth Institute in Boston and the University of New Hampshire though he was largely self-educated. Personable and energetic, he was well liked by his co-workers throughout a long and successful career with Sanders Associates and Raytheon Company.A hunter, fisherman, and woodsman, Mr. Barker loved the outdoors he had grew up in. Rugged hills and ledges, brooks, ponds, and swamps were the places he liked the best. Chester's sense of humor was his signature, especially in his later years. He took his work, family, and responsibilities very seriously but refused to take himself seriously. The result was a relaxed, childlike manner that put everyone he met at ease. It is hard for those who knew him to keep from smiling when they think of him. He had a long and happy life in which he was well loved. He leaves behind an appreciative family that he loved well. Chester looked forward to being reunited with his loving wife, Althea. He is now at rest.A Celebration of his Life will be held on May 4, 2019 at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main Street, Concord, New Hampshire. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. There will be a procession to Blossom Hill Cemetery for a committal service with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Multiple Sclerosis Society.Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the Barker Family. Funeral Home Bennett Funeral Home

209 North Main street

Concord , NH 033015048

(603) 225-3517 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close