Mr. Chester "Chet" F. Kulus, 95, of Franklin, died on Feb. 20, 2019 at Franklin Regional Hospital.



Chet was born in Twin Falls Lake, MN on Sept. 28, 1923 the son of Frank and Mary (Mrozk) Kulus.



He was raised in Superior, Wisconsin and resided in Northfield prior to moving to Franklin where he lived for several years. Chet served in the US Navy in the early 40's as a boatswain's mate 2C. He served aboard the USS New Mexico.



Chet was head of maintenance at Tilton School for many years retiring in 1982.



He was a communicant of St. Mary of The Assumption Church in Tilton where he assisted as an altar server for many years. He also made several items for the church using his woodworking skills. He enjoyed playing golf and working in his workshop where he made his own casket to be used for his funeral services and burial.



Chet's wife of over 70 years, Fay (Gilman) Kulus died last June.



Family members include his children: Pastor Chester W. Kulus and his wife Nancy of Bridgewater, Ellen M. Sawyer and her husband Rodney of Ocala, FL, Peggy A. Dimond and her husband Lee of Laconia, and Theresa L. Starkweather and husband Ross of Northfield, six grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb .26, 2019 at 11 am at St. Mary of The Assumption Church, Chestnut St., Tilton. Spring burial will be in St. John Cemetery.



There are no calling hours.



Following the funeral Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Fr. Boutin Center located behind the Church.



Donations in memory of Chet may be made to: Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.



Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements.

143 Franklin Street

Franklin , NH 03235

