Chester H. Lamprey, 84, of Canterbury NH, passed peacefully in his home on the 26th of January, 2020. Chester was born July 9th, 1935, one of ten children to Herbert and Ethel (Burleigh) Lamprey. Chester was employed for 54 years at Hoyts Electric Instruments, in Penacook NH. He was an all-around outdoors person who spent many hours working in his gardens, hunting and walking in the woods. He was a lifelong member of the Claremont Beagle Club and he enjoyed bowling.



Chester is predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Ethel, his daughter Barbara Jillson, and three brothers, four sisters. He is survived by his wife Angela Lamprey of Canterbury, his sisters, Carol Cross of Northfield NH, and Lois (Cookie) Palmer of Unity NH, his sons, Mark Lamprey and his wife Darlene of Loudon NH, David Lamprey and his wife Carol of Franklin NH , Dale Lamprey and his wife Debbie of Penacook NH, Bryant Lamprey and his wife Regina of Concord NH, his Daughter Kerri Maxfield of Canterbury NH, and his stepson, Shawn Morrill of Concord NH. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A Public Graveside Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Canterbury, in the spring, the date still to be determined.

Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 29, 2020

