Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM Christ the King Parish 72 South Main St. Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

- Christine Ann Catherine (Perci) Robinson, 54, of Pembroke, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Born on August 7, 1964 in Astoria, Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Vito and the late Margaret "Midge" (McDonnell) Perci.



Christine worked for over three decades in the healthcare administration industry, notably at HealthSource as one of the startup employees. She was full of life, extremely outgoing, charitable as a volunteer and had an amazing sense of humor. She was an all-around sports fan, but a die hard Mets and Jets fan originating from her Long Island roots. She was an avid golfer as a long standing member of Plausawa Valley Country Club and the New Hampshire Womens' Golf Association. She enjoyed cycling, collecting books and spending time with her family and pets.



In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a brother, Michael Perci and a sister, Carol Perci.



She is survived by her husband and partner in crime, George Robinson, with whom she shared 28 years of love and laughter; her sisters, Cynthia Troxler and her husband Brian of Southport, NC and Jacqueline O'Laughlin and her husband Robert of Massapequa Park, NY; her nephews and nieces, Luke Troxler and his wife Ashley, Lauren Troxler, Ann Perci, Thomas Perci, Aidan O'Laughlin and Leah O'Laughlin; and her great nephews, Brayden and Carter as well as numerous friends near and far.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 9 A.M. in Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St. in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's memory to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777 or Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Ln, Chichester, NH 03258 or to Capital Region Food Program, c/o M. Susan Leahy McLane Middleton 11 South Main Street, Suite 500 Concord, NH 03301. All of these charities were near and dear to Christine's heart. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

- Christine Ann Catherine (Perci) Robinson, 54, of Pembroke, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease.Born on August 7, 1964 in Astoria, Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Vito and the late Margaret "Midge" (McDonnell) Perci.Christine worked for over three decades in the healthcare administration industry, notably at HealthSource as one of the startup employees. She was full of life, extremely outgoing, charitable as a volunteer and had an amazing sense of humor. She was an all-around sports fan, but a die hard Mets and Jets fan originating from her Long Island roots. She was an avid golfer as a long standing member of Plausawa Valley Country Club and the New Hampshire Womens' Golf Association. She enjoyed cycling, collecting books and spending time with her family and pets.In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by a brother, Michael Perci and a sister, Carol Perci.She is survived by her husband and partner in crime, George Robinson, with whom she shared 28 years of love and laughter; her sisters, Cynthia Troxler and her husband Brian of Southport, NC and Jacqueline O'Laughlin and her husband Robert of Massapequa Park, NY; her nephews and nieces, Luke Troxler and his wife Ashley, Lauren Troxler, Ann Perci, Thomas Perci, Aidan O'Laughlin and Leah O'Laughlin; and her great nephews, Brayden and Carter as well as numerous friends near and far.Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 4 to 7 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home, 167 Main Street in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4th at 9 A.M. in Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main St. in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Christine's memory to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777 New York, NY 10163-4777 or Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Ln, Chichester, NH 03258 or to Capital Region Food Program, c/o M. Susan Leahy McLane Middleton 11 South Main Street, Suite 500 Concord, NH 03301. All of these charities were near and dear to Christine's heart. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.