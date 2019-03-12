Obituary Guest Book View Sign

- Christine E. Marsh, 69, of Concord, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving and adoring family.



Christine was born in Concord, daughter of the late Martin and Pauline (Audet) Marsh. She was a graduate of Bishop Brady High School Class of 1967.



After graduating high school, she worked for Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield for many years. She was a loving and devoted caregiver to her mother for many years following her working career.



Christine loved spending time with family, especially the young grand nieces and nephews. She was a kind, generous person, who had a wonderful smile and sense of humor. She is dearly missed.



She is survived by her 5 siblings and their spouses: Joanne Marsh, Stephen and wife Judy Marsh, Michael Marsh, Thomas and wife Debbie Marsh and Paula and husband Rob Boutin.



Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, March 14th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St in Pembroke. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, March 15th at 10 A.M. in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148 or the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant St. Concord, NH 03301. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

