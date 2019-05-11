Christine Louise Weeden, 66, of Concord passed away on April 30, 2019 at Concord Hospital. She was born in Worcester, MA on March 3, 1953. The daughter of Henry and Shirley (Wilson) Weeden.



Christine was a graduate of Hunterton Central High and Uppsalsa College whiling living in New Jersey. She later graduated from Fisher College while residing in Yarmouth Port, MA. She moved to New Hampshire and was employed by the State of New Hampshire for more than 20 years. Christine enjoyed her New Hampshire friends and her hobby of writing. She was a kind and gentle Christian.



She was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Weeden. Members of her family include her father, Henry and step mother, Marge Weeden and step brothers, Kirk Gordon, Dale Gordon of Weare, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Arrangements are entrust to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord.

