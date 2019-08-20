Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Aaron Woodward. View Sign Service Information William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home 584 W Main St Tilton , NH 03276 (603)-286-3132 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher Aaron Woodward, 50, a lifelong resident of Franklin died at home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with his parents by his side. Chris was born in Laconia, October 19, 1968 son of Douglas R. and Beverly A. (England) Woodward. He attended Franklin Schools and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Chris loved life and was a friend to most. He volunteered at Bread and Roses Kitchen and enjoyed assisting his Aunt Bette Elliott and fraternizing with folks, he loved people.



He was very proud of his collection of model cars and continued to add to it. He also enjoyed music, books and auto racing. He also kept an immaculate yard and flower beds.



Chris's best times in life were trips to the ocean in Maine, enjoying lighthouses and digging for seashells, which he always brought home.



He leaves his parents of Franklin and his sister, Renee Lynn Woodward of Concord, nephew, Sean P. Herlihy and fiancee Amy Rietzentha of Manchester, great grand nephew, Aaron Douglas Brown of Boscawen, his aunt, Blanche (Yeaton) and her husband Tom Pouliot of Florida, his uncles, Robert Duff and Nick Greamo of Farmington. Chris also leaves his many loved cousins, Frank and Elaine Brassard and family of Tilton, John and Nancy Caveney and family of Spofford, Scott and Mary Caveney and family of Northfield and R. Garth Dubois and little Meranda of Northfield.



Services will be private for the family.



For those who wish, a donation in Chris' name may be made to either the Special Olympics Program, 650 Elm St, #200, Manchester, NH 03101 or to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Rd, Franklin, NH 03235.



Chris's family would like to send a special thank you for the excellent care that was given from the Franklin Rescue Squad, the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin Police Department



The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Woodward family.



For more information go to,

Christopher Aaron Woodward, 50, a lifelong resident of Franklin died at home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with his parents by his side. Chris was born in Laconia, October 19, 1968 son of Douglas R. and Beverly A. (England) Woodward. He attended Franklin Schools and was a graduate of Franklin High School. Chris loved life and was a friend to most. He volunteered at Bread and Roses Kitchen and enjoyed assisting his Aunt Bette Elliott and fraternizing with folks, he loved people.He was very proud of his collection of model cars and continued to add to it. He also enjoyed music, books and auto racing. He also kept an immaculate yard and flower beds.Chris's best times in life were trips to the ocean in Maine, enjoying lighthouses and digging for seashells, which he always brought home.He leaves his parents of Franklin and his sister, Renee Lynn Woodward of Concord, nephew, Sean P. Herlihy and fiancee Amy Rietzentha of Manchester, great grand nephew, Aaron Douglas Brown of Boscawen, his aunt, Blanche (Yeaton) and her husband Tom Pouliot of Florida, his uncles, Robert Duff and Nick Greamo of Farmington. Chris also leaves his many loved cousins, Frank and Elaine Brassard and family of Tilton, John and Nancy Caveney and family of Spofford, Scott and Mary Caveney and family of Northfield and R. Garth Dubois and little Meranda of Northfield.Services will be private for the family.For those who wish, a donation in Chris' name may be made to either the Special Olympics Program, 650 Elm St, #200, Manchester, NH 03101 or to the Franklin Animal Shelter, 19 Rescue Rd, Franklin, NH 03235.Chris's family would like to send a special thank you for the excellent care that was given from the Franklin Rescue Squad, the Franklin Fire Department and the Franklin Police DepartmentThe William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Woodward family.For more information go to, www.smartfuneralhome.com Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close