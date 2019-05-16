Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher C. Haydu. View Sign Service Information Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Hwy Epsom , NH 03234 (603)-798-3050 Send Flowers Obituary

Christopher C. Haydu, of Northwood, NH, passed away on May 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 21, 1981 in Concord, NH. For several years he had a large presence at Northwood Hannaford where he would brighten the day for customers and coworkers.



Chris was a kind and gentle, caring soul who left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. He was especially fond of turtles, pickles and animals. He also enjoyed people, camping and the outdoors, concerts and traveling. Chris took accident-proneness to a whole new level, which somehow made him more endearing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.



He was predeceased by his mother, Sheila A. Haydu. He is survived by his father, Lawrence T. Haydu and Georgiana Jankura of Parsonsfield, ME; brother Matthew L. Haydu and Kimberly Hughson-Otash of Dover, NH, and brother Lawrence J. Haydu of Franklin, NH and niece Taydra Haydu; several aunts and uncles: Michelle and Shawn Mulkhey of Loudon, NH, Annette and Scott Chaplin of Pelham, NH, Richard and Pat Haydu of Vero Beach, FL, Joseph Haydu of Maitland, FL, John and Peggy Haydu of Stratford, CT, Normandie (Benson) Blake and Allan Johnston of Webster, NH, Robert and Beth Haydu of Guilford, CT; many cousins; special close friends Juli Noury, Noah Howard, Kacie Hewes, and Sara Toms, all of Northwood, NH; countless friends (too many to mention); and pet rabbit Mr. Pickles.



Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Chris's life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to an animal shelter of your choice. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

Christopher C. Haydu, of Northwood, NH, passed away on May 15, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on May 21, 1981 in Concord, NH. For several years he had a large presence at Northwood Hannaford where he would brighten the day for customers and coworkers.Chris was a kind and gentle, caring soul who left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him. He was especially fond of turtles, pickles and animals. He also enjoyed people, camping and the outdoors, concerts and traveling. Chris took accident-proneness to a whole new level, which somehow made him more endearing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.He was predeceased by his mother, Sheila A. Haydu. He is survived by his father, Lawrence T. Haydu and Georgiana Jankura of Parsonsfield, ME; brother Matthew L. Haydu and Kimberly Hughson-Otash of Dover, NH, and brother Lawrence J. Haydu of Franklin, NH and niece Taydra Haydu; several aunts and uncles: Michelle and Shawn Mulkhey of Loudon, NH, Annette and Scott Chaplin of Pelham, NH, Richard and Pat Haydu of Vero Beach, FL, Joseph Haydu of Maitland, FL, John and Peggy Haydu of Stratford, CT, Normandie (Benson) Blake and Allan Johnston of Webster, NH, Robert and Beth Haydu of Guilford, CT; many cousins; special close friends Juli Noury, Noah Howard, Kacie Hewes, and Sara Toms, all of Northwood, NH; countless friends (too many to mention); and pet rabbit Mr. Pickles.Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Chris's life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to an animal shelter of your choice.

