Christopher McKeage

Chris McKeage of bend Oregon, age 65, was killed on June 30th, 2020 while flying his beloved motorized glider.



He was the son of the late Frank McKeage of Franklin and is survived by his mother Mary Thibodeau McKeage of Bend Oregon.



He is also survived by his wife Colleen Pleasants McKeage of Bend. Son Aaron McKeage, wife Jessica, and 2 grandchildren, of Syracuse Utah; 2 step sons, Justin Pleasants, William Pleasants and wife Mimzy. Sister Cheryl Mair, husband Howard, and neices Amelia and Helen.



Chris was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1973, and Vermont Technical College in 1975. He was retired from Sutter Creek CA water district as district manager.



Chris was a "jack of all trades", and could build anything, including his retirement home, 2 airplanes, and a swimming pond for his grandchildren. He was often called upon by neighbors, friends and family, to lend a helping hand. Chris was born to fly and he died doing what he loved. May he rest in peace.



Celebration of life will be Sept. 12th in Bend, OR. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon: 61176 Southeast 27th Bend, OR 97702.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store