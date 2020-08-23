1/1
Christopher McKeage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chris McKeage of bend Oregon, age 65, was killed on June 30th, 2020 while flying his beloved motorized glider.

He was the son of the late Frank McKeage of Franklin and is survived by his mother Mary Thibodeau McKeage of Bend Oregon.

He is also survived by his wife Colleen Pleasants McKeage of Bend. Son Aaron McKeage, wife Jessica, and 2 grandchildren, of Syracuse Utah; 2 step sons, Justin Pleasants, William Pleasants and wife Mimzy. Sister Cheryl Mair, husband Howard, and neices Amelia and Helen.

Chris was a graduate of Franklin High School class of 1973, and Vermont Technical College in 1975. He was retired from Sutter Creek CA water district as district manager.

Chris was a "jack of all trades", and could build anything, including his retirement home, 2 airplanes, and a swimming pond for his grandchildren. He was often called upon by neighbors, friends and family, to lend a helping hand. Chris was born to fly and he died doing what he loved. May he rest in peace.

Celebration of life will be Sept. 12th in Bend, OR. Donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Oregon: 61176 Southeast 27th Bend, OR 97702.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved