Christopher Michael Tadlock
1981 - 2020
Christopher Michael Tadlock was born May 28th, 1981 to Michael and Ann Marie (Therrien) Tadlock in Spokane, Washington. On September 24th, 2020 Chris lost his hard-fought battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife Sara Davison Tadlock, his two children Zoey and Timmy, his brother and sister in-law Alex and Jeannine of Goffstown NH, mother and father in-law Maurice "Mo" and Nancy Davison of Henniker, and his two parents of Henniker. He had a very extensive loving family including several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews that spreads far across New England and California.

Chris was a longtime resident of Henniker New Hampshire who graduated from John Stark Regional Highschool class of 2000 and was well known to the community through his job at the Henniker Farm and Country store among many other local endeavors.

At Chris's request there will be no official services but there will be a celebration in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations in the name of Christopher Tadlock to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association Hospice or The Payson Center at Concord Hospital.

Published in Concord Montior on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 25, 2020
I remember Chris when he would come into Parkland where his mom worked sometimes just to visit. He was a lover of Hockey as was his brother Alex. His Mom worked for me and I am so sorry to the family for their loss. May he rest in peace.
Marie Potvin
Friend
