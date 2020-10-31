Christopher Stephen Smykil, 44 of Concord, passed away at his home early Wednesday morning after a prolonged battle with cancer. His final days were spent surrounded by the family and friends he loved most.



Born in 1976, to loving parents Keith and Joyce Smykil of Loudon, he was a 1994 graduate of Concord High School. Christopher spent most of his life living in Concord.



Christopher lived for his children and was happiest spending time with them. He cherished coaching his sons' baseball and basketball teams.



A 25-year employee of Bow Plumbing and Heating, he was a hard and dedicated worker. He held multiple licenses including that of a master plumber, HVAC technician, and gas fitter.



He was a zealous Patriots fan, loved Led Zeppelin, and celebrated Halloween every year with zeal.



He is survived by his two sons Keith and Aaron Smykil and their mother Paula (Fruin) Smykil, parents Keith and Joyce (née Mantovani) Smykil, brother Jeffrey (Caitlin) Smykil of Chicago, IL, mother in-law Andee Fruin, sister-in law Patricia (Paul) Fenton and their children all of Pensacola, FL and lifelong best friend Jonathan (Heather) White of Chichester.



A Catholic mass will be held Tuesday, November 3rd at 1:00 PM, at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Loudon Road in Concord, NH, followed by a procession to Pine Grove Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Concord School District



c/o Smykil Family Memorial Fund (#04852), 38 Liberty Street Concord, NH 03301



