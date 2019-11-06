Guest Book View Sign Service Information Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington , CT 06111 (860)-666-0600 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Newington Memorial Funeral Home 20 Bonair Avenue Newington , CT 06111 View Map Service 11:30 AM Church of the Holy Spirit Newington , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Ms. O'Neil worked for 40 years in a variety of nursing positions. She was a staff nurse in hospitals in MA, CA, and NH. She was Director of Nursing Service at Concord Hospital, Concord, NH; Chief Nurse at Project Hope serving in Indonesia and Vietnam; Director of Nursing Strong Memorial Hospital and Asst. Clinical Professor of Nursing at the University of Rochester, Rochester, NY; Director of Inpatient Nursing at Yale New Haven Hospital and Clinical Professor of Nursing, Yale New Haven Hospital; Asst. Hospital Director for Nursing for the UCONN Health Center, Farmington, CT and Associate Clinical Professor of Nursing at UCONN School of Nursing, Storrs, CT. She retired in 1983.



Ms. O'Neil was active in nursing organizations, serving as President of the NH League of Nursing, President of the CT Nurses Association, the Board of Directors of the NY State Nurses Association, and the 1960 World Olympics in Squaw Valley, CA. In her leisure time, she enjoyed skiing, knitting, needlepoint and bridge.



Ms. O'Neil is survived by her nephew John O'Neil of Newington, and a niece Kathleen Jodka and her husband Richard of Cape Cod, MA and their children & grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother and his wife Dr. Vincent and Theresa O'Neil. Relatives and friends may gather for a Liturgy of Christian Burial on Friday, November 8 at 11:30 AM at Church of the Holy Spirit in Newington. A calling hour will precede the Mass on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, and interment services will be privately held at Calvary Cemetery, Concord, NH. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the . To share a memory or words of comfort with her family, please contact us at

Claire E. O'Neil, of West Hartford and formerly of Newington, daughter of Eugene J. and Jessica (Danforth) O'Neil, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born July 6, 1921 in Concord, NH. She came to Newington in 1969. Ms. O'Neil graduated from St. John High School, Concord, NH; Simmons College, Boston, MA with a B.S. in Nursing and Syracuse University, NY with a M.S. in Nursing.

