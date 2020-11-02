Mrs. Claire H. (Bisson) Vachon, 90, of Allenstown, passed away on November 1, 2020 at the Catholic Medical Center after a period of declining health.
Born in St. Pierre-de-Broughton, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Isidore and Marie Rose (Mercier) Bisson. She came to the United States in 1964 and had been a resident of Allenstown for over 30 years.
Prior to her retirement, Claire was employed by the A.J. Houle Corporation and worked at Wig World in Hooksett. She also worked as a seamstress and a housekeeper for several years.
An active communicant of St. John the Baptist Church, she was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne Sodality and the St. Therese Rosebush Society. She volunteered countless hours assisting with craft fairs and the annual penny sale. She was an active member of the Suncook Senior Center. Claire enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and crafts of all kinds.
She was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Origene Vachon, her daughter, Claudette Walker and her siblings: Laurette, Ghislaine, Hélo?se and Romain.
Claire is survived by two daughters, Sylvie Vachon of Allenstown and Micheline Morency and her husband Chris of Epsom; four grandchildren: Michael, Tanya, Patrick and Katrina; five great grandchildren: Brandon, Morgan, Madeline, Cassandra and Maryn; as well as her brothers and sisters, Jeanne d'Arc, Marie Marthe, Jean-Denis, Suzanne and Normand all of Canada.
Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 4 to 6 P.M. in the Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main St. in Pembroke. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6th at 12 P.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees must wear face-coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory may be sent to St. John the Baptist Church 10 School St. Allenstown, NH 03275. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com