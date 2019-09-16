Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Margaret Lajoie. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

Claire Margaret Lajoie passed away on September 13, 2019, 22 years and a day after she first lit up the world with her green eyes, blonde curls and bright smile.



Born in Concord, Claire's unique spirit and creativity were evident from a young age, as was her love for her big sister. She loved guinea pigs, cats, her stuffed "Ella", Dunkin Donuts hash browns and tanning. She loved to create and draw. Claire had a kind nature and a heart with unlimited capacity to love. She often wrote notes to her family and friends to let them know she was thinking of them.



Her middle school outfits were legendary. Claire never met a button, candy corn or leaf that couldn't be part of an outfit. She never shied away from a challenge, but was frustrated quickly when she couldn't perfect something on the first try. She snowboarded at Ragged Mountain with her mom and stepfather and spent time learning to sew with her grandmother. Her big sister, Rachel, hoped that Claire would love softball as much as she did.



Claire found her passion as a figure skater, one that she shared with her stepmom/coach at the Southern NH Skating Club; her Dad was always her biggest fan. She spent many years training for tests and competitions and found great joy in performing in the club's annual ice shows. Claire aspired to be a mentor to younger girls and always wanted a little sister. To that end, she served as an assistant coach for beginner skaters, which brought her much joy.



Despite her soaring dreams and zest for life, Claire's bright star was dimmed by struggles with her mental health and addiction. She was proud to be 7 1/2 months clean and sober, she had a job she loved, sober friends to rely on and a family who loved her. Sadly, it was not enough.



Claire died from a drug overdose, just one day after her 22nd birthday, devastating our universe. We will miss her smile when it reached her eyes, her mischievous sense of humor and her joyful laughter. Her aura sparkled like the sequins she loved.



Claire went home to be with her Pepere, Philip Gill, who died in 1992. They've finally met.



She is barely survived by mother, Muriel Lajoie and stepfather, Craig Day of Concord; her father, Ken Lajoie and stepmother, Teri Nordle Lajoie of Manchester; her sister, Rachel Lajoie of Concord; her paternal grandparents, Leo and Caryl Lajoie of Concord and her Memere, Theresa Gill, of Boscawen, along with her two stepbrothers, Ryan Nordle and Kevin Nordle; her stepsister, Megan Nordle, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.



Calling hours are Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-8:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 North Main St., Concord, NH. Please join us for a celebration of Claire's life at 7:00, when we invite everyone to share their thoughts and stories about Claire.



In lieu of sunflowers, donations can be made to the Granite Recovery Center, 6 Manor Parkway, Salem NH 03079 or in Claire's memory to the Claire M. Lajoie Memorial Scholarship Fund, Southern NH Skating Club, PO Box 4478, Manchester, NH 03108



Our girl was magic. She was a light. She was a queen.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

