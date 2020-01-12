Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire Marie Roberge. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Church, Christ the King Parish 72 South Main Street Concord , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dunbarton - Claire Marie (Theriault) Roberge, 72, of Dunbarton, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 surrounded by family and friends after a return battle with cancer.



Born in Berlin, NH on April 24, 1947 she was the daughter of Romeo and Adrienne (Laramee) Theriault. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and brother, Andre of Milan, NH.



Family members include husband, Norman; daughter, Phyllis Mayhew and her husband, Sean; her grandchildren, Sydney Mayhew and Brandon Mayhew of Salt Lake City, UT; her sister, Louise (Theriault) and her husband Ira "Joker" Holt, of Gorham, NH, and her sister-in-law Wanita (Johnson) Theriault of Milan, NH.



Previous to living in Dunbarton, Claire and her family lived in Manchester, NH and Epsom, NH.



Claire attended Angel Guardian Elementary School and Notre Dame High School (class of 1965) in Berlin, NH, she earned her BS in Mathematics in 1969 from Rivier College (now University), in 1988 she acquired her MBA from New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University).



Claire's working career included: Christian Mutual Life Insurance (accounting department), Concord, NH; Bio Development (controller), Bedford, NH; CML Administrators, LLC (CFO), Concord, NH; and was currently the CFO of KidsVax, LLC of Concord, NH.



Claire enjoyed serving her fellow man and stated that emphatically with her license plate "2SERVE".



Claire was a long-time Administrator / Board Member / and Friend of Concord Christian Academy (CCA), Concord, NH. She was part of the founding administrative team of CCA in 2006. She served as CFO or treasurer from 2006-2019, and a board member from 2016-2019.



In 1985 she was a founding member of Carenet Pregnancy Center of Concord, NH, where she served on the Board from 1985-1992 and 1998-2001.



In 1995 Claire was a founding member of Christian Medical Mission - Moca, Dominican Republic (CMM). As a member of CMM Claire made many mission trips to the Dominican Republic as well as to other countries including Ecuador, Nepal, India, Guinea, Haiti, Mexico, South Africa, Kenya, Mozambique and Uganda.



In 2000 Claire became a charter member of the Dunbarton Lions Club and remained a member for 10 years. During the past two years Claire assisted the Concord Lions Club with their school vision screening program.



Claire had a passion for walking/trekking. Starting in 2013 she and her two traveling companions, Constance and Susan, made annual treks to Spain (500 miles), Portugal (400 miles), England (200 miles), France (550 miles), and Italy (370 miles).



Claire's many travels allowed her to grow her thimble collection, Precious Moments collection and her huge bear collection.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Concord, NH.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John the Evangelist Church, Christ the King Parish, 72 South Main Street, Concord, NH.



A private Burial in the family lot will be at Calvary Cemetery, Berlin, NH in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Concord Christian Academy, 37 Regional Drive, Concord, NH 03301 or Christian Medical Mission - Moca, Dominican Republic, 50 Stark Highway North, Dunbarton, NH 03046.

