1/1
Clara A. Fife
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara A.(Tasker) Fife "Susie", known to many as "Abby", passed away on Tuesday, July 7th after a short illness. She was born and raised in Northwood living on Main St. her entire life. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Freda Tasker (Freeman). She was married to the love of her life, Lynwood Fife "Buddy", on Oct. 3, 1956 until his passing in 2015.

Suzie was a 4H leader for more than a decade teaching sewing and cooking. She was a seamstress at Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield for more than 30 years. After her retirement she continued her love of sewing and crafting for many friends, family, and neighbors. She was a member of her local TOPS group Chapter 38 for 17 years. In 2018 she was crowned Queen of the State of NH for her weight loss accomplishments. Suzie felt it took a village to raise children and her and Buddy's home became a safe haven for all. She was the life of the party, enjoyed dancing, bingo, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Robin and her husband, Robert Harkins of Northwood and Penny and her husband, Darryl Osborne of Nottingham; her chihuahua Tabby; her sister in laws Marcia Tasker of Northwood and Shirley Tasker of Colorado; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Suzie was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Freda Tasker; her in-laws Willie and Charlotte Fife (Codding); her four brothers: Bernard, Donald, Lawrence, and Cecil, her sons: Lawrence "Pudgie" Fife and Tony Fife; her husband Buddy, and her beloved dog Bear.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 17th from 5 to 7 pm at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road (Route 4) Lee. Private burial will be held on Saturday at Fairview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to The NH American Heart Association at www2.heart.org or 800-242-8721. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Concord Montior on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Purdy Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Burial
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purdy Memorial Chapel
2 Concord Rd
Lee, NH 03861
(603) 868-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved