Clara A.(Tasker) Fife "Susie", known to many as "Abby", passed away on Tuesday, July 7th after a short illness. She was born and raised in Northwood living on Main St. her entire life. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Freda Tasker (Freeman). She was married to the love of her life, Lynwood Fife "Buddy", on Oct. 3, 1956 until his passing in 2015.
Suzie was a 4H leader for more than a decade teaching sewing and cooking. She was a seamstress at Globe Manufacturing in Pittsfield for more than 30 years. After her retirement she continued her love of sewing and crafting for many friends, family, and neighbors. She was a member of her local TOPS group Chapter 38 for 17 years. In 2018 she was crowned Queen of the State of NH for her weight loss accomplishments. Suzie felt it took a village to raise children and her and Buddy's home became a safe haven for all. She was the life of the party, enjoyed dancing, bingo, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind her beloved daughters, Robin and her husband, Robert Harkins of Northwood and Penny and her husband, Darryl Osborne of Nottingham; her chihuahua Tabby; her sister in laws Marcia Tasker of Northwood and Shirley Tasker of Colorado; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Suzie was predeceased by her parents Lawrence and Freda Tasker; her in-laws Willie and Charlotte Fife (Codding); her four brothers: Bernard, Donald, Lawrence, and Cecil, her sons: Lawrence "Pudgie" Fife and Tony Fife; her husband Buddy, and her beloved dog Bear.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, July 17th from 5 to 7 pm at Purdy Memorial Chapel, 2 Concord Road (Route 4) Lee. Private burial will be held on Saturday at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The NH American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org
or 800-242-8721. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com