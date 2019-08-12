Clara E. (Smith) Volpe, passed away Saturday, August 10th after a brief illness.
Clara was born October 30, 1931 at her parents dairy farm in Loudon, NH. She was the youngest of 10 children for her mother Myra (Brine) Smith and father Rolphe Smith, both of Loudon.
As a young woman Clara worked for the Concord Phone Company as a switchboard operator. She later on owned and operated Volpe's General Store in Pittsfield, NH with her husband of 50 years Frank C. Volpe.
Clara lived for her grandchildren and great grandchildren and had a special love for animals like her Maine Coon Cat. She enjoyed gardening and loved spending time at her family camp on Loon Pond in Gilmanton, NH.
Clara is survived by her 3 sons Dennis Volpe and Jeffrey Volpe both of Pittsfield, NH and Gary Volpe of Barnstead, NH and by her daughter Linda Volpe of Acworth, NH. She had 9 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Still Oaks Funeral & Memorial Home 1217 Suncook Valley Highway in Epsom on Thursday, August 15th from 4 to 6 P.M. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Concord SPCA. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.stilloaks.com
Published in The Concord Monitor on Aug. 12, 2019