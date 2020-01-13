Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence L. Ashlin. View Sign Service Information Wendell J. Butt Funeral Home 42 Washington Street Penacook , NH 03303 (603)-753-4991 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church 79 Clinton Street Concord , NH View Map Burial 2:00 PM New Hampshire Veterans Cemetary 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscowen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ashlin Clarence L. Age 97 of Rice Lake Wisconsin and Concord, New Hampshire. Passed away peacefully January 10, 2020.



Clarence was surrounded by his loving family after complications from pneumonia.



Clarence was born in the resort town of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. His father Henry Joseph Ashlin was a builder and cabinet maker and Berthe Belle(Alderman), homemaker and mother of 7 children.



He graduated from George Washington High School and attended the University of Maryland, US Air Force Officers School and Command College. Clarence enlisted in the Army in 1940 after graduating from high school.



During WWII he met his wife Evangeline Agnes Ashlin (Perrier) on board the hospital ship Hope in the Pacific Conflict. He was offered an officer commission in the United States Air Force in 1949.



For 35 years he gave his life and raised his family in the service of the U.S. Military.



Clarence and his family traveled the world extensively during his service to the nation. He retired in 1978 and has lived a long and happy life in Concord, New Hampshire.



Clarence enjoyed fishing, golf, photography, carpentry, travel and had an amazing green thumb for gardening.



He was an amazing husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be missed by so many.



Clarence is predeceased in death by his mother and father Henry and Bertha Belle Ashlin,



wife Evangeline of 44 years, brothers Dale Leo Ashlin, Fay Henry Ashlin, Fredrick Ashlin and sisters Mavis Ashlin, Vera Ashlin, Gladys Engels and Marie Henrietta Campbell.



"Ash" is survived by his loving son Tom and wife Jan Ashlin of Saint Paul, MN, daughter Leslie and husband Jay West of Chester, NH, and his sister Merabel June Hurlburt of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his loving granddaughter April Nicole and husband Matt Weingartz of Woodbury,



MN., and amazing great granddaughters Alisia Catherine and Jacqueline Evangeline Weingartz. He is also is survived by a wonderful, loving and caring friend, Jan Davis of Concord, NH.



Visitation, Celebration of Life and internment will be held on Friday January 17th at 11:00 AM in the morning at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton Street, Concord, NH.



Burial of his remains will take place at 2:00 PM with military honors at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303 in the Chapel.



In lieu of flowers it is suggested that any monetary gifts being made go the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association at 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303





Ashlin Clarence L. Age 97 of Rice Lake Wisconsin and Concord, New Hampshire. Passed away peacefully January 10, 2020.Clarence was surrounded by his loving family after complications from pneumonia.Clarence was born in the resort town of Rice Lake, Wisconsin. His father Henry Joseph Ashlin was a builder and cabinet maker and Berthe Belle(Alderman), homemaker and mother of 7 children.He graduated from George Washington High School and attended the University of Maryland, US Air Force Officers School and Command College. Clarence enlisted in the Army in 1940 after graduating from high school.During WWII he met his wife Evangeline Agnes Ashlin (Perrier) on board the hospital ship Hope in the Pacific Conflict. He was offered an officer commission in the United States Air Force in 1949.For 35 years he gave his life and raised his family in the service of the U.S. Military.Clarence and his family traveled the world extensively during his service to the nation. He retired in 1978 and has lived a long and happy life in Concord, New Hampshire.Clarence enjoyed fishing, golf, photography, carpentry, travel and had an amazing green thumb for gardening.He was an amazing husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. He will be missed by so many.Clarence is predeceased in death by his mother and father Henry and Bertha Belle Ashlin,wife Evangeline of 44 years, brothers Dale Leo Ashlin, Fay Henry Ashlin, Fredrick Ashlin and sisters Mavis Ashlin, Vera Ashlin, Gladys Engels and Marie Henrietta Campbell."Ash" is survived by his loving son Tom and wife Jan Ashlin of Saint Paul, MN, daughter Leslie and husband Jay West of Chester, NH, and his sister Merabel June Hurlburt of San Diego, CA. He is also survived by his loving granddaughter April Nicole and husband Matt Weingartz of Woodbury,MN., and amazing great granddaughters Alisia Catherine and Jacqueline Evangeline Weingartz. He is also is survived by a wonderful, loving and caring friend, Jan Davis of Concord, NH.Visitation, Celebration of Life and internment will be held on Friday January 17th at 11:00 AM in the morning at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton Street, Concord, NH.Burial of his remains will take place at 2:00 PM with military honors at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303 in the Chapel.In lieu of flowers it is suggested that any monetary gifts being made go the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery Association at 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen, NH 03303 Published in The Concord Monitor on Jan. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close