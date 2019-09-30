Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence L. Dussault, 88, a longtime resident of Franklin, died at LaFayette Center in Franconia on Sept. 26, 2019.



He was born in Franklin on April 6, 1931 the son of Lucien and Ina (Joyal) Dussault. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1950 and later studied machine technology. Clarence served in the NH National Guard. Several years ago, he worked for Scott & Williams in Laconia and then Lett Mfg. in Hopkinton for 10 years before retiring.



Clarence devoted his life to Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of The Living Church of God. He lived by God's word and was an inspiration to others. He was a caring individual who gave of himself to his family and friends. He had a kind and tender soul. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He never complained and always tried to encourage others. He loved nature, art, hunting, hiking, studying The Bible, and his New England Patriots. Most of all, he enjoyed being around the people he loved. He was a spectacular father and husband. He will forever be in our hearts.



Family members include his wife, Carol (Trottier) Dussault of Littleton, his children: Joseph R. Dussault of Littleton, Leo L. Dussault of Tilton, William G. Dussault of Northfield, Michael A. Dussault of Franklin, Rebecca Dussault of Belmont, and Melissa Mossey of Orlando, FL, his grandchildren: Emma Bond, Benjamin Dussault, Christa Efthimiou, Gage Efthimiou, Silas Graber, Luke Dussault, Matthew Ellis, Kenneth Ellis, Michael Dussault.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Emma (Oswald) Dussault, and two daughters, Linda Ann Dyer and Carol Ann Ellis.



There is a calling hour on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 from 5-6:00 pm at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A service will follow at 6:00 pm.



