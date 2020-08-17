Clarence "Sonny" Nelson Jr. 88, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in his home surrounded by his four daughters.
Sonny was born on March 21, 1932 in Pittsfield NH. Son to the late, Clarence Nelson Sr. and Dorothy Vinez (Bailey) Nelson, pre deceased by his sister Shirley L. Pearsall and husband William of Seattle, WA and survived by sisters Nancy L. Towle and husband Carroll of Nashua and Barbara J. Nelson of Concord.
Pre deceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Beverly A. (Potter) Nelson, survived by four daughters, Deborah A. Curtis and husband Douglas of Concord, Lynda D. Nelson of Concord, Zandra A. Fillmore of Canterbury, Jennifer B. Dusavitch of Concord, seven grandchildren, Zachary Curtis, Whitney Cloutier and husband Charlie, Sarah Curtis, Lindsey Krieger, Matthew Curtis, Emma Dusavitch, Lauren Dusavitch, and great grandsons, Jameson & Wyatt Cloutier.
Sonny graduated from Pittsfield High school in 1951 and soon after began working for the State of NH DOT as well as working for the Town of Pittsfield as a part-time Police Officer. While he only worked for the Town for a short time, he retired from the State of NH in 1991 after almost 40 years of service.
Sonny had many outside interests that kept him busy. He was a Director for the Hopkinton State Fair Assn. for over 40 year and served two terms as President. He and his wife ran the Horse Show at the fair for many years and the Nelson Horse Complex was named after them for their dedication and love of the fair. His love for horses extended to being an American Horse Judge, a 4-H Horse Leader with his wife and most of all his love for going to Horse Shows with his daughters.
Sonny was a Deputy Sheriff for the Merrimack County Sheriff's Posse for many years as well as a Mason in the Pittsfield Masonic Corinthian Lodge. He loved carpentry, a trade he learned from his father, and he put his talents to good use in building his family's home. When his late wife Bev didn't have him busy in his wood shop, she had him on the dance floor Square dancing throughout New England.
His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and the many activities everyone was involved with. His sense of humor, love for his family and devotion to his wife of 60 years will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N Main St, Concord, NH. Please know that a mask must be worn to enter the funeral home.
A funeral Service will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery on Cemetery Street, Concord, NH on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm. The Funeral service will be outside at the cemetery to allow for social distancing so we do not have to limit attendance. There will be no general seating for short service.
For those who wish, Memorial contributions may be made in Sonny's name to The Hopkinton State Fair, P.O. Box 700, Contoocook, NH.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com
