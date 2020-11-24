Clarence "Chuck" W. Bailey Jr. lost his long battle with Leukemia at his home in Bow, NH on November 14, 2020.



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Mary (Gene) Bailey; daughters Cheri Tullis of Bristol, TN, and Terri Flynn of Middletown, RI; sister Gloria (Bailey) Pickering and brother David Bailey, both of Northfield, NH; step-children Jeffrey Laughy of Lake Tahoe, CA, Joan Barnum of Plymouth, NH, and Lisa Laughy of Concord, NH; four grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Clarence and Louise Bailey, he was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Bailey of Homosassa Springs, FL.



Chuck was born in Northfield, NH, in 1935 and graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1953. He was a 3-year US Army Combat Engineer veteran. He received his Bachelor and Master's degrees from Plymouth State University. His early career was as the teaching principal at Holderness Central School.



His long career at PSU started in 1965 when he was hired as the first Director of Development and Alumni Affairs, and ended as Director of Admissions in 1992, a position he served in for 23 years. During his years at PSU he was honored to receive awards including the Distinguished Alumni Service Award, the Distinguished PAT Award, and the Hogan Award.



He was active in sports officiating and refereeing local school and college games for over twenty years - certified to officiate basketball, baseball and soccer games. He served two terms as president of the NH Soccer Officials Association. He also loved playing golf and distance running, and was a regular member of the Plymouth Duplicate Bridge Club.



Chuck will be greatly missed by family and friends, and fondly remembered for his endless supply of charm, his deep sense of professionalism and his well informed and valuable advice.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Alumni Fund at Plymouth State University are welcomed by his family.



Due to COVID-19 there are no plans for a memorial service at this time.



