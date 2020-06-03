Claude Cabanel
Claude Cabanel, 84, of Concord, a retired Cartographist with the State of N.H., died Saturday, May 30th, after a period of declining health.

Born in France to Jean Cabanel and Berthe Evans, he immigrated to the United States when he was 16. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was employed by the State of N.H., for over 40 years.

Claude was an accomplished artist producing portraiture in oil and charcoal. He especially enjoyed painting the Nubble at York Beach. He created the POW design for the license plate for the State of ?.H. He loved to cook and was an ardent New England Patriot fan.

He is predeceased by his wife, Judith Ann (nee Fortin) Cabanel, of 57 years.

He is survived by three sons; Lawrence, Daniel and James, four granddaughters; Lauren Frazer, Deirdre Cruice-Cabanel, Kira Cabanel and Sofia, and one great granddaughter; Lillian Frazer.

At the families request funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made the SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Road, Concord, N.H., 03301.

The family would like to extend their warm thanks to the staff of the Intensive Care Unit of Concord Hospital for the care and compassion they provided.



Published in Concord Montior on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Entire Staff of Waters Funeral Home
