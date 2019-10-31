Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claudette "MAMA" Geno. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Claudette (MAMA) Geno Born 9/13/1941 in Manchester to Rosario and Bernadette Thibaudeau Passed away on October 28, 2019, after a long battle with Dementia.



She was predeceased by her Parents and a sister, Polly Putney. Survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom Geno of Canterbury; son Scott (Zig) and Susan Stariknock Geno and grandkids; David and Amanda Brent; Mindy and Bobby Tonkin; Cecelia Stariknock and Nick Basile; great- Grandkids Robert Tonkin and Ava Tonkin; all of Canterbury. Daughter Kris Geno and Grandson Joshua-Ryan Thomas Geno of Concord; Sister Suzanne and Don Moreau of Nashua; nieces Tabitha and Betty Lynne; brother-in-law Steve and Feather Geno of VA; and niece Stephanie and Frank Eaton and their son Chad of Concord; nephew Mike and Jen Geno of VA; Nephews Mark Putney and Greg Putney of Manchester; Niece Sheryl Putney of Manchester; cousins Brad and Beth Hutton of Bow. A big thank you for helping us through some tough times!



Claudette was born and raised in Manchester, and graduated Manchester Central HS, class of 1959. Claudette attended Hairdressing School while working at Honeywell, but used this talent on family and friends only. Claudette met Tom on a blind date arranged by "Nuzzy" and met at Weeks restaurant in Concord. Claudette was afraid of moving to the country (Concord), but 2 years later she couldn't wait to move to our home in Canterbury.



After moving to Canterbury she worked for Sprague Electric, and Beede Electric before finally working for many years at Motor Vehicle, a job she loved. It was there that her fellow employees named her "MAMA GENO" a term of endearment that lasted through the years.



After retiring from MV, she returned part-time for another 12 years.



Claudette was a charter member of the Concord Lioness Club and later joined the Concord Lions Club and remains a member today. Claudette was honored by the Concord Lions club by bestowing her a Melvin Jones Fellowship for her service.



Claudette loved to cook and was happy to bring the family together for Christmas and Thanksgiving, a tradition that will be carried on by the next generation. She enjoyed cooking for the annual "steak night" of the Concord Lions and fed as many as 80 with her potato salad and a full course of extras.



She also enjoyed supporting husband Tom in his endeavors as a Lion. While she disliked being in front of people, she supported and encouraged Tom in his role as District Governor of NH Lions. She stood by his side and attended many events.



Claudette also loved being a mother to Scott and Kris and made it to every event they participated in. She looked forward to taking care of Josh while Kris was working full-time and attending college as a single parent. She disliked auto racing , but was a member of the Geno Motorsports Race team. She attended 3 races and each time, Zig crashed. She decided to stay home and became the team's spiritual leader.



She also was very proud of daughter Kris who after graduating with a Masters degree, established her own successful counseling business.



She went to all of Josh's football games for 7 years and continued the tradition by attending great-grandson Robert's football games.



She also enjoyed her time with great- granddaughter Ava Tonkin, especially around the pool. She was a loving, giving Mother and grandmother and enjoyed being with the family any chance she could. She was always willing to help others and always had a smile, and that is her true legacy.



There will be a memorial service at Immaculate Conception Church in Penacook on sat Nov 2 at 11AM.



In lieu of flowers, please send any remembrance to Pope SPCA in Concord or NH Sight and Hearing Foundation (GSF) c/o Concord Lions Club, PO Box 90 Concord.

