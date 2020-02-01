Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thibault-Neun Funeral Home 143 Franklin Street Franklin , NH 03235 (603)-934-2408 Send Flowers Obituary

Clayton Gassett, 86, former Franklin Councilman and Mayor, died at Merrimack County Nursing Home on Jan. 30, 2020 surrounded by family and friends.



He was born in Franklin on May 15, 1933, the son of Harold and Pauline (Brecanier) Gassett. Clayton was a lifelong Franklin resident and graduated from Franklin High School in 1951.



He served in the US Air Force from 1952 until 1956.



Clayton was employed as a meat cutter for many years. He worked at the former A&P for 37 years and later at the former DeRoy's Market in Tilton. Prior to his retirement, he was employed part-time at Campton Cupboard.



Clayton enjoyed politics, serving on the campaigns of city, state, and national candidates. He served as a Ward 3 Councilman in Franklin for many years and also served as Mayor. Clayton served on several city committees and was an inspector for the Franklin Housing Commission. He volunteered at Mr. Fixit and Franklin CAP and enjoyed regular visits with friends at the TRIP Center.



A parishioner of St. Paul Church, he was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus, currently Council #12147. Clayton was a life member of American Legion Post #1 in Laconia and Franklin Post #1698.



Family members include his children: Brent Gassett and husband Terry McKinney of Lowell, MA, Terri Culjat and husband Mark of Concord, and Bruce Gassett, Sr. and wife Helene of Concord, grandchildren Bruce Gassett, Jr. and Luke Culjat, niece and nephews: Keith, Rhonda, and Craig Lemire, and brother, Francis Bressett and wife Linda of Wheeling, IL.



He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Thelma "Tillie" Lemire.



Friends are invited to join his family in the celebration of Clayton's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul Church on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 10 am. Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Clayton may be made to Franklin Fire Dept. Rescue Squad, 59 West Bow St., Franklin, NH 03235.



For an online guestbook and directions, please visit





