It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Clermond Albert Couture, age 73, of Boscawen, NH who left this earth peacefully on September 22, 2019 after a long period of declining health.



Known as "Clem" to the family and "Frenchie" to most everyone else, Clermond was a farmer at heart and in every sense of the word. Though a vocation in practicality, farming was more of an avocation for him because it never felt like work. He kept a large garden of his own but also worked at Highway View Farm for the Crete Family in Boscawen, NH. Every aspect of farming, from working outdoors, to planting and harvesting crops, to maintaining machinery to reading about weather and soil conditions and animal husbandry, fulfilled him. Day or night, he could be relied upon to see to nearly any task that keeps a farm up and running. Resourceful, dedicated and a true caretaker, never was he happier then when he worked on the farm. His passion stemmed from that which he truly loved and respected: the land and all that it produced and sustained. Surely, he would have agreed with Daniel Webster who stated that, "cultivation of the earth is the most important labor of man. When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of civilization."



A hard working and stalwart man, Clermond was a woodsman, felling trees and hauling logs, a practice he learned as a young boy working by his father's side in the forests of Quebec. Also, he was employed for 38 years at Universal Packaging in Bow, NH where he was a pressman who manufactured food cartons. In his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, refurbishing steam engines, attending local fairs, riding his Club Cadet lawn mower and watching wrestling on television.



Born at home at the foot of the bed in Weedon, Quebec, Clermond learned about all that he loved from his parents, Cyrenus Couture and Clemence (Cote) Couture, dyed-in-the-wool farmers and woods people who lived off the land for much of their lives. He married Cheryl Hillsgrove in 1968 and moved to Boscawen where they made their home. At the age of 28, he became father to Christie, a devoted daughter who he would say was his greatest achievement. He took much pride in her having become a registered nurse and how he loved her cooking! No matter what was on the menu, he always filled his plate twice. He and Chrissy Lou, as he called her, shared a close and loving bond that brought much joy to his life.



Clermond is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Manchester, his daughter, Christie of Cape Coral, FL, his sisters, Jaceline Tilton and her daughters Tammy and Michelle Tilton all of Concord, Johanne Couture and her husband, Dr. Bernard Smith, of Naples, FL and her children, Craig Nutter and his wife, Melissa of Gilford, Jennifer Pilarz and her husband, Patrick of Gilford and Dr. Jillian Bowes and her husband, Ryan of Atlanta, GA, Nancy Couture of Concord and her son, Morgan Shea of Portsmouth and his cousin, Lisette Butterfield and her partner, Ray Banks of Weare. Clermond was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Bernard Couture in 1969, his father in 2009, his mother in 2012 and his sister, Charline Jaceline Couture in 2014.



A devoted father, husband, brother and farm hand, Clermond was the salt of the Earth and it is to Her care that he has now been entrusted. At his request, there will be no calling hours or service and internment will be held privately.

