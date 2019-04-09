Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Stevens Matott. View Sign

Clifford Stevens Matott passed away after years of failing health leaving his wife Roseanne. Clifford was born December 26, 1937 to Ira and Violet Matott (Merchant). He was predeceased by his brothers Nelson, Ira Jr. and Wendall, sisters Joann McCarthur and Pauline Mackinaw. He leaves behind his sister Madelyn Constant. He was known by all close to him as Dusty.



Dusty went to Main Street School in Boscawen. From there he spent four years in the Navy. After his service he came home to marry the love of his life Roseanne E. Labreque. Together they raised three children, Clifford Jr., Rita Violet and Dianna Blynn.



Dusty was a very dedicated hard worker and family man. He worked at the Penacook Fiber Mill, Rivco, and Retired from St. Paul's School. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Rosie. They became snowbirds to Lakeland, FL.



Dusty's love and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.



He adored his four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, with one on the way who will be named Theodore Clifford.



There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date in N.H.





Clifford Stevens Matott passed away after years of failing health leaving his wife Roseanne. Clifford was born December 26, 1937 to Ira and Violet Matott (Merchant). He was predeceased by his brothers Nelson, Ira Jr. and Wendall, sisters Joann McCarthur and Pauline Mackinaw. He leaves behind his sister Madelyn Constant. He was known by all close to him as Dusty.Dusty went to Main Street School in Boscawen. From there he spent four years in the Navy. After his service he came home to marry the love of his life Roseanne E. Labreque. Together they raised three children, Clifford Jr., Rita Violet and Dianna Blynn.Dusty was a very dedicated hard worker and family man. He worked at the Penacook Fiber Mill, Rivco, and Retired from St. Paul's School. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling with Rosie. They became snowbirds to Lakeland, FL.Dusty's love and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.He adored his four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, with one on the way who will be named Theodore Clifford.There will be a private memorial for family and friends at a later date in N.H. Published in The Concord Monitor on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Concord Monitor Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close